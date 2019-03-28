Marine Parade Town Council apologises for 'relocating' 2 cats

SINGAPORE: Marine Parade Town Council on Thursday (Mar 28) apologised after two of its staff members "relocated" two cats found roaming at Block 15 Marine Terrace.

"We wish to apologise on behalf of our staff who (have) made the misjudgement of relocating the two cats that were found roaming in the block," said the town council in response to Channel NewsAsia's queries.

It also said that it would work with the Cat Welfare Society (CWS) and Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority to educate its staff and pest control operators on proper management of animal-related issues.

Their remarks come after reports circulating on social media that two cats from the area had gone missing after being caught and "dumped" at Harbourfront by the town council.

The cats, Ben Ben and Leng Leng, were caught at Marine Terrace and subsequently dumped at the Seah Im Food Center earlier this month, Facebook user Snowy Tan said in a post on Wednesday.

One of the cats was later found dead at Harbourfront, the post added. The whereabouts of the other cat is unknown.

"Marine Parade Town Council (MPTC), with their pest control company, trapped cats and cruelly dumped them in an area with no easy access to food and with dangerously high traffic," said Snowy Tan.

"The cats were dumped miles away from their home and no idea how to get home," the post added.

In their response on Thursday, the town council said that residents have made more than 45 reports since 2016 about the cats causing nuisance.

"The cats, around 15 of them, were left roaming freely within the block, causing disamenities and hygiene issues such as cats defecating/urinating, fur shedding, caterwauling, etc, at the common corridor, staircases and lift lobbies," said the town council. "The cat-related nuisances were reported from most levels of the block and the surrounding blocks too."

Marine Parade Town Council says residents have expressed frustration about cats roaming freely within the block. (Photo: Marine Parade Town Council)

The town council added that it has engaged with a Mdm Tan "on many occasions to advise against keeping so many cats in her HDB flat, and not to allow the cats to roam freely at the common areas of the block, affecting many residents", said the town council.

"However, there was no improvement."

It also said that the CWS is aware of the situation and assisting to educate Mdm Tan on responsible pet ownership.