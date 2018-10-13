22 cases of attempted marine turtle egg smuggling foiled since April: AVA

SINGAPORE: The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority has detected 22 cases of travellers trying to smuggle marine turtle eggs into Singapore since April this year, said the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) in a Facebook post on Saturday (Oct 13).

"The marine turtle eggs were packaged as snacks and concealed within the baggage of travellers. The cases were referred to AVA for investigation," AVA said.

AVA found that the marine turtle eggs were meant for personal consumption and "took enforcement actions" against the offenders.



Marine turtle eggs kept in plastic bags and packaged as snacks. (Photo: AVA)

Sea turtles are protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).



The import, export, sale and display of their parts and derivatives, such as turtle eggs, are prohibited under the Singapore Endangered Species (Import and Export) Act.

If found guilty, offenders may be fined up to S$500,000 and/or jailed for two years.

Anyone with information on illegal wildlife trade can contact AVA at 6805 2992 or provide information through the online feedback form on AVA's website.





