New markings on footpaths to help e-scooter riders distinguish between lanes: LTA

SINGAPORE: Additional markings are being made on footpaths to help e-scooter riders distinguish between lanes.

These markings have already been drawn on paths in Jurong and Sembawang and will be progressively expanded to other cycling towns, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Dec 17).

The move comes two weeks before the enforcement of an e-scooter ban on footpaths takes effect.

E-scooters have been banned from footpaths in Singapore since Nov 5, with offenders facing fines of up to S$2,000 and jail time of up to three months once the ban is strictly enforced from 2020.

Riders are allowed to use them on cycling paths and park connector networks.

"In support of the ban of e-scooters on footpaths, we have started to implement additional markings to educate path users and help them distinguish between a footpath and a cycling path," LTA said in the Facebook post.

"Remember that e-scooters are not allowed to be ridden on footpaths and we will strictly enforce against anyone caught doing so from Jan 1, 2020," it added.



The footpath ban was implemented amid a rise in the number of e-scooter accidents, including a fatal collision involving an elderly cyclist in September.

Going forward, e-scooter riders will also have to pass a theory test and be at least 16 years old before they are allowed on cycling paths. Those under the age of 16 will have to be supervised by adults.

This comes after the Government said on Dec 4 that it has accepted all recommendations put forward by a panel studying the use of the devices.