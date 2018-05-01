Married couple dead following dispute in Tampines

SINGAPORE: A woman was found dead at the foot of a condominium in Tampines in the early hours of Tuesday (May 1) morning, while her husband later died from injuries in the hospital.



Police said they were alerted to a case of dispute at 5.55am at Q Bay Residences, where a 35-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.



A 35-year-old man was also found injured with multiple wounds in a unit, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

He was semi-conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital where he eventually succumbed to his injuries, said the police.



Channel NewsAsia understands that there was a child in the unit at the time of the incident.

The police are currently investigating the case of unnatural death.

Advertisement