Married couple dead following dispute in Tampines

Singapore

Q Bay Residences Tampines
Google Street View of Q Bay Residences at Tampines. 
SINGAPORE: A woman was found dead at the foot of a condominium in Tampines in the early hours of Tuesday (May 1) morning, while her husband later died from injuries in the hospital.

Police said they were alerted to a case of dispute at 5.55am at Q Bay Residences, where a 35-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. 

A 35-year-old man was also found injured with multiple wounds in a unit, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

He was semi-conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital where he eventually succumbed to his injuries, said the police. 

Channel NewsAsia understands that there was a child in the unit at the time of the incident. 

The police are currently investigating the case of unnatural death. 

Source: CNA/aa

