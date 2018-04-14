‘It’s unbelievable': Martina Veloso home after record-breaking showing at Commonwealth Games

SINGAPORE: It was a victorious return to Singapore for national shooter Martina Veloso, fresh from winning two gold medals at the Commonwealth Games in Brisbane, Australia.

“It has yet to sink in. It’s unbelievable,” said Veloso on Saturday afternoon (Apr 14) as she was welcomed home by family and friends at Changi Airport Terminal 3.

The 18-year-old had set two Games records – first in the women’s 10m air rifle event, then the 50m rifle prone event for which she had trained for less than a year.

There had been hopes that she would accomplish a hat-trick by winning the 50m rifle 3 positions, but it was not to be.

“For my last event I took a fourth place. I think it was still good because it was a back-to-back competition so it wasn’t easy,” said Veloso.

"I’m just really, really happy with my performance, it has surpassed my expectations. I just wanted to medal at an event, but to have two gold medals I think it’s icing on the top."

Singapore’s shooting team made the finals in eight out of 13 events contested, and they are already looking ahead to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Said Ms Jeanine Heng, the Singapore Shooting Association’s high performance manager: "I was thrilled of course for her (Veloso) and also for Singapore because we helped to get the first two gold medals for Singapore.

"Our main goal is the Olympics. For the women, Commonwealth Games is a stepping stone. Asian Games is a very big milestone because the big players, like China, Korea, Japan will be there. And of course Olympic qualification will be next - hopefully we do something for the Olympics."

As for Veloso, she will be leaving again next week for the Shooting World Cup in South Korea. “A few days to celebrate, probably have a nice meal with my family and meet up with some of my friends,” said the Nanyang Polytechnic student.

The Commonwealth Games will come to a close on Sunday.