Singapore launches new fund framework to bolster finance industry

SINGAPORE: Singapore launched a new corporate structure for investment funds with 20 so-called Variable Capital Companies (VCC) on Wednesday (Jan 15), a scheme designed to attract more funds to base themselves in the country.

The new framework will give fund managers greater flexibility in share issuance and dividend payment, and allow them to set up multiple funds in a single VCC to reduce costs, the Monetary Authority of Singapore and companies regulator ACRA said in a joint statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The VCCs launched on Wednesday include venture capital, private equity and hedge funds, while authorities also unveiled a grant scheme to encourage more such funds to locate in Singapore.

Months of anti-government protests in rival Asian finance hub Hong Kong have increased Singapore's allure, with some wealth managers scrapping plans to open offices in the Chinese-ruled city in favour of Singapore.

Singapore's central bank has warned wealth managers not to aggressively court business from Hong Kong.

Advertisement