MAS unveils Year of the Boar coins

SINGAPORE: The 2019 Year of the Boar coins will feature an image of a pig and the island of Pulau Ubin in the background, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) revealed on Wednesday (Nov 21).

The limited edition coins, which are part of the third issue in the Singapore Fourth Chinese Almanac Coin Series, will be issued on Jan 1 next year, MAS said in a media release.

Advertisement

They will come in 10 different versions with varying metallic compositions, minting relief effects and shapes, as well as in special premium sets with different coin combinations.

An illustration of the gold and silver three-coin set. (Image: MAS)

An illustration of a 1 kilogram rectangular coin made from 999 fine silver with a face value of S$80. (Image: MAS)

They include a 1kg rectangular coin made from 999 fine silver with a face value of S$80 and a premium gold and silver three-coin set.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The obverse side of the coins will bear the Singapore Coat of Arms with the year 2019.

The coins will be sold by the Singapore Mint and orders must be sent by Dec 16, according to MAS. Balloting may take place if the coins are oversubscribed.