Maserati driver arrested after speeding, driving against traffic in Lorong Chuan

SINGAPORE: The driver of a Maserati that was caught on camera speeding and going against traffic in Lorong Chuan last Friday has been arrested for dangerous driving.

The police confirmed on Thursday (Sep 13) that a 49-year-old man has been arrested, and that investigations are ongoing.

Dashcam footage posted on Facebook page showed a black Maserati speeding while trying to overtake a lorry from the right on a two-lane road.

Unable to do so, the driver of the car then mounts a kerb onto the opposite side of the road, and continues driving at high speed against oncoming traffic. He narrowly misses crashing into a traffic light and several oncoming vehicles.

Attempting to catch up with the lorry, he picks up speed while still driving against traffic before cutting into the lorry's lane and forcing the driver to come to a stop.

