Mass brawl seen in video did not happen in Singapore: Police

SINGAPORE: A mass brawl seen in a video that was circulated online did not happen in Singapore, police said on Tuesday (Oct 1).

"The police would like to clarify that the video circulating online that showed a mass brawl involving workers did not happen in Singapore," the authorities said in a Facebook post.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The one-minute video, which looked like it had been recorded inside a staff canteen, showed men wearing orange uniforms flinging chairs and throwing punches at each other. Some of the men were wearing hardhats.

"Members of the public are advised not to spread untruths which can cause unnecessary public alarm," said police.

