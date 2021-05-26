Police to take enforcement action against 25 massage establishments for not ensuring staff, customers wear a mask at all times

SINGAPORE: Police said on Wednesday (May 26) they were taking enforcement action against 25 massage establishments and 23 individuals following enhanced checks that took place over the last two weeks to make sure staff and customers were adhering to COVID-19 safe management measures.



The authorities noted the COVID-19 clusters that had emerged recently, highlighting the need for continued vigilance in the practice of safe management measures by massage establishments, which are allowed to continue operating in the current climate.

A total of 850 massage establishments were inspected and some were found to have failed to ensure that their staff and customers wore a mask at all times. Customers who did not wear a mask during their massage were also singled out.

"Depending on the seriousness of the breaches found, these massage establishments may be fined between S$1000 and S$2000, while individuals may be fined S$300 and S$1000," said police in a news release.

