10 massage outlets ordered to close, customers fined for breaching COVID-19 measures

SINGAPORE: Ten massage establishments were ordered to close for 10 days after employees and customers were found to have breached COVID-19 measures by not wearing masks.

In a media release on Wednesday (Jul 7), the police said enforcement checks were conducted on more than 300 massage establishments islandwide.

"Where the customer was the party not wearing a mask, the masseuse had failed to ensure that the customer wore a mask before providing a massage," said the police.



Businesses that breached the rule were fined S$1,000, while customers were fined S$300.



"Massage establishments are to ensure that all staff and customers remain masked up at all times within the premises, even during the provision of a massage," said the police.

"Only customers who are using saunas, onsens or having their facials done may be exempted from mask-wearing."

Massage establishment operators who do not comply with safe management measures may be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both for the first offence. (Photo: SPF)

ESTABLISHMENTS FINED FOR BREACHING OPERATING CONDITIONS

Another three establishments are being investigated for providing massage services without a valid licence, said the police.

The offence carries a fine of up to S$10,000, a jail term of up two years, or both.

Repeat offenders face double the fine. They could also be jailed for up to five years.



The police said they will continue with enforcement checks to ensure compliance with COVID-19 safe management measures.



Operators of massage outlets who do not comply with the measures may be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both for the first offence.

For subsequent offences, those found guilty face a higher fine of up to S$20,000, jail for up to 12 months, or both.



