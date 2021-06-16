20 massage parlours ordered to close temporarily due to breaches of COVID-19 safe management measures

SINGAPORE: Twenty massage parlours have been told to close for 10 days after officers found that either a masseuse or a customer was not wearing a mask, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Wednesday (Jun 16).

The establishments and customers were also each fined S$1,000 and S$300 respectively.

Police officers detected such breaches of COVID-19 safe management measures during enforcement checks, SPF said in a news release.

"Where the customer was the party not wearing a mask, the masseuse had failed to enforce mask-wearing before providing a massage," it added.

SPF said massage establishments are to ensure that all staff members and customers remain masked up at all times while within the premises, including during massage.

"Only customers who are using saunas or onsens or having facials done may be exempted from mask-wearing," SPF added.

The police said they will continue enforcement checks at massage establishments and advised members of the public to take safe distancing measures seriously.

Operators in breach of safe management measures may be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to six months or both. The punishments may be doubled for those who have committed multiple offences.

Anyone convicted of breaking safe distancing measures may be jailed up to six months, fined up to S$10,000 or both.

