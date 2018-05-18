17 arrested in police raids on massage parlours, public entertainment outlets

SINGAPORE: Seventeen people were arrested in police raids on several unlicensed massage parlours and public entertainment outlets in Singapore on Thursday (May 17).

In a news release on Friday, the police said they raided unlicensed massage parlours at Mosque Street, Trengganu Street and Sago Street and public entertainment outlets at Magazine Road, Sam Leong Road, Upp Circular Road and Boat Quay.

Two women aged 21 and 27 were arrested for allegedly providing sexual services at a massage parlour. The operator of one parlour was also found to have employed a foreign woman without a valid work pass. Both the operator and the woman working illegally were arrested, the police said.



Three public entertainment outlets were also found to have breached licensing conditions, and 13 women aged 18 to 30 were arrested for working at such outlets without valid work permits.

The police said "firm action" will be taken against the operators for flouting rules for massage establishments and public entertainment outlets.

"The police take a serious view of anyone found breaking the law and these offenders will be dealt with in accordance with the law," the news release said.