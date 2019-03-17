Massive fire breaks out at Geylang Road
SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at Geylang Road early on Sunday (Mar 17) and is currently under control, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).
“SCDF has been alerted to a fire at 643 Geylang Road. SCDF is at scene conducting firefighting operations,” it said in a Twitter post at about 1.50am.
A video of the fire sent to Channel NewsAsia showed several-storey-high flames engulfing roadside shophouses as SCDF personnel battle the inferno. At one point an explosion was heard.
SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at about 1.10am.
"The raging fire involved 5 shophouse units and threatening to spread. SCDF is currently at work with 8 handheld jets and an aerial water monitor to bring the fire under control," it said in a Facebook post.
"Due to the structure of the shophouse units, which share a common roof, the fire has spread quickly from unit to unit."
In a Twitter update at around 3.20am, SCDF said the fire had been put under control.