Massive fire breaks out at Geylang Road

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at Geylang Road early on Sunday (Mar 17) and is currently under control, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

“SCDF has been alerted to a fire at 643 Geylang Road. SCDF is at scene conducting firefighting operations,” it said in a Twitter post at about 1.50am.

A video of the fire sent to Channel NewsAsia showed several-storey-high flames engulfing roadside shophouses as SCDF personnel battle the inferno. At one point an explosion was heard.

Screengrab from a video shows the fire at Geylang Road. (Image: Amos Tan)

SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at about 1.10am.

"The raging fire involved 5 shophouse units and threatening to spread. SCDF is currently at work with 8 handheld jets and an aerial water monitor to bring the fire under control," it said in a Facebook post.



"Due to the structure of the shophouse units, which share a common roof, the fire has spread quickly from unit to unit."



In a Twitter update at around 3.20am, SCDF said the fire had been put under control.

[Fire @ 643 Geylang Road]



Our firefighters have surrounded the area to combat the fire. The fire is now under control. pic.twitter.com/mox5WX9LRI — TheLifeSavingForce (@SCDF) March 16, 2019



