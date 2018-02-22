MasterChef cooking competition coming to Singapore

SINGAPORE: Home cooks in Singapore had better take note - a local version of the hit TV cooking competition MasterChef is finally making its debut here.

MasterChef Singapore will premiere on Mediacorp Channel 8 in August and the judges will be announced "soon", said the broadcaster.

A nationwide casting call for contestants is already underway, and applications close on Mar 25 at midnight, according to the casting website.

"For the very first time MasterChef is coming to Singapore! And we are looking for the best, brightest and tastiest chefs that the 'Little Red Dot' can muster – all of whom will battle it out in the MasterChef kitchen to be crowned Singapore's first ever MasterChef!" read the casting website.

Those interested can apply online via www.masterchefsingapore.sg. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, a Singapore citizen or permanent resident, and cannot be a professional chef or have ever worked as one.

The show's "reality TV" format has been exported around the world, most notably the US and Australian series.

In Asia, there are 10 versions of the show. "MasterChef Singapore will have a truly 360 perspective, with a dynamic emphasis on interactivity, digital, television and on-ground activities," said Mediacorp.

The cooking competition, which aims to find a nation's "best amateur cook", is produced in about 50 territories globally and broadcast in more than 200. Other spin-offs include a celebrity version as well as one for children.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to remove details that have not yet been confirmed.

