Man arrested for alleged involvement in armed robbery at Maxwell Road

SINGAPORE: A 40-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday (Dec 19) for allegedly robbing a woman of S$1,052 in cash along Maxwell Road.

A police report was made on Monday at about 11.45pm. The victim said that a man armed with a knife had robbed her and fled, according to the authorities in a news release.

The man was arrested at about 2am on Wednesday along Orchard Road.

He will be charged on Thursday with armed robbery. If convicted, he faces a jail term of between three and 14 years, as well as at least 12 strokes of the cane.