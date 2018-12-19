Man arrested for alleged involvement in armed robbery at Maxwell Road

Singapore

Man arrested for alleged involvement in armed robbery at Maxwell Road

File photo of handcuffs 05
Photo illustration of handcuffs. (Photo: Jeremy Long)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

SINGAPORE: A 40-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday (Dec 19) for allegedly robbing a woman of S$1,052 in cash along Maxwell Road.

A police report was made on Monday at about 11.45pm. The victim said that a man armed with a knife had robbed her and fled, according to the authorities in a news release.

The man was arrested at about 2am on Wednesday along Orchard Road.

He will be charged on Thursday with armed robbery. If convicted, he faces a jail term of between three and 14 years, as well as at least 12 strokes of the cane.

Source: CNA/gs(dt)

Tagged Topics

Bookmark