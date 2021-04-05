Trailer driver arrested after accident along MCE, vehicle was travelling without required escort
SINGAPORE: The driver of a trailer was arrested on Monday (Apr 5) after his vehicle was involved in an accident along the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE).
This happened in the direction of East Coast Parkway (ECP), said the police.
"The 39-year-old male driver was subsequently arrested for driving a heavy motor vehicle with height exceeding 4.5m without an escort," they added.
Under the Road Traffic Act, it is an offence to drive a heavy vehicle without police or auxiliary police escort, if it is more than 4.5m in height.
The Singapore Police Force said it was alerted to the accident at around 11.30am.
Photos sent by a CNA reader show a large piece of hardware lying on the road next to the trailer, blocking three lanes of traffic.
No injuries were reported and investigations are ongoing, said the police.
