MCI, IMDA working with telcos to boost network capacity buffer and ensure reliable Internet connection: Iswaran

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) will work with telecommunications operators to increase the buffer of their network capacity, said Communications and Information Minister S Iswaran on Tuesday (May 5).

“This is to ensure that we are prepared for a possible rise in future demand and help ensure that individuals, households and businesses will continue to have strong and reliable Internet connectivity,” he said in Parliament.

Mr Iswaran was speaking in response to a question by Member of Parliament (MP) Liang Eng Hwa about the surge in Internet data traffic during the “circuit breaker” period and how industry players are responding to capacity issues.

In April, StarHub users complained of issues with their fibre broadband service as many worked from home as directed by enhanced circuit breaker measures.



“Since the start of the circuit breaker, our telecom operators have seen an increase in their network traffic, particularly for fixed broadband and daytime usage due to telecommuting and home-based learning,” said Mr Iswaran.

But the volume of traffic still remains within each operator’s network capacity, with a buffer of at least 30 per cent, he added.

While some users may experience a longer wait while using the Internet, this is due to home usage patterns rather than network capacity issues, said Mr Iswaran.

IMDA has shared tips on how to manage consumption on its website and social media pages including closing unused mobile apps that are running in the background, he said.

“Our experience in recent months has underscored the importance of investing to build up a robust and resilient infocomm infrastructure.

“My ministry and IMDA will continue to ensure that our telecom infrastructure keeps pace with demand and meets our connectivity needs, especially as digitalisation accelerates in our economy and society,” said Mr Iswaran.



