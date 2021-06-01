MCI Permanent Secretary Yong Ying-I appointed CPF Board chairman

SINGAPORE: Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) Permanent Secretary Yong Ying-I will serve as chairman of the Central Provident Fund (CPF) Board with effect from Jul 1, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Tuesday (Jun 1).

Ms Yong will take over from Mr Chiang Chie Foo, who has helmed the CPF Board since Jul 1, 2013.

“Ms Yong has held numerous leadership positions within the civil service, including the Public Service Division, Ministry of Health and Ministry of Manpower,” MOM said in a media release.

“With her extensive experience in the public service, Ms Yong is well-placed to lead the CPF Board.”

In addition to her role at MCI, Ms Yong is currently Permanent Secretary (Cybersecurity), the chairman of SGInnovate, the deputy chairman of Singapore Symphonia Company and a member of the Singapore-China Foundation Board of Governors.

Ms Yong previously served the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Trade and Industry, and Ministry of Home Affairs being appointed principal private secretary to then Deputy Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in 1997.

Between 2002 and 2019, she held permanent secretary roles in Manpower, Health, National Research and Development, and the Public Service Division, and also served as chairman of the Infocomm Development Authority of Singapore, the Workforce Development Agency and the Civil Service College.

Welcoming Ms Yong, MOM Permanent Secretary Aubeck Kam also expressed thanks to Mr Chiang.

“The ministry would like to extend our deepest appreciation to Chie Foo for his unwavering leadership over the past eight years. During this time, the CPF Board has achieved sustained service and operational excellence.

“Chie Foo has contributed significantly to the enhancement of the CPF Board’s governance processes, as well as development of new systems and infrastructure.

“We would also like to warmly welcome Ying-I into the MOM family. She is no stranger to the ministry and CPF Board, having previously served as Permanent Secretary (Manpower).

“Her leadership experience will be a tremendous addition to the Board.”

During Mr Chiang’s tenure, the CPF Board implemented several key schemes including the Matched Retirement Savings Scheme, the Silver Support Scheme, MediShield Life and CareShield Life.

He also oversaw the implementation of CPF Advisory Panel recommendations such as the CPF LIFE Escalating Plan and the review of the CPF Investment Scheme.

Mr Chiang is currently the senior adviser in the Ministry of Defence and is also the chairman of PUB, Singapore’s national water agency.

One new member has been appointed to serve on the CPF Board: Ms Toh Hwee Tin, director of industrial relations at the National Trades Union Congress, will commence her two-year term from Jul 1.

Current CPF Board members Ms Ho Hern Shin, Ms Liew Tzu Mi and Mr Shamir Rahim have also been reappointed to serve further two-year terms from Jul 1.

Another board member, Ms Cham Hui Fong, will be retiring.

