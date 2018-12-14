3 shops found selling meat strips dried in front of air-con compressors, along corridor: NEA

SINGAPORE: The National Environment Agency (NEA) has found three shops selling meat strips that were dried in front of air-conditioning compressors and along a corridor, the agency said in a Facebook post on Friday (Dec 14).

The agency said it was investigating feedback that meat was being dried in front of air-conditioning compressors at Block 1 Beach Road and along a corridor at Block 6 Beach Road, and subsequently sold in nearby shops.

"We have since uncovered three shops selling boxes of the meat strips, and enforcement action will be taken against the shop operators for selling food not prepared in licensed premises," said NEA.

It is an offence to prepare food from any unlicensed food premises, said the agency, adding that it would not hesitate to take enforcement action against anyone found violating food hygiene regulations.

The agency also warned members of the public not to buy food "prepared under poor hygiene conditions".