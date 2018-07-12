Mediacorp announces new consumer marketing, Indian audience heads

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp on Thursday (Jul 12) announced the appointment of Oliver Chong as Head, Consumer Marketing and Sabanitha Shanmugasundram as Head, Indian Audience.

The two appointments are aimed at strengthening organisational capability and developing engagement with consumers, Mediacorp said in a news release.

Mr Chong will join Mediacorp as Head, Consumer Marketing, reporting to Chief Marketing Officer Debra Soon. In this new role, he will assist Ms Soon in creating a coherent marketing strategy that unifies the branding of Mediacorp and its wide range of properties and assets to consumers.

Mr Chong is currently Vice President, Brand Experience at StarHub, where he has spent the last 18 years.

He is responsible for creating a strategy that has helped harmonise the group’s efforts in branding, loyalty marketing and marketing communications.

A career marketer, Mr Chong has won notable awards over the years including IAS Hall of Fame, EFFIES and Markies. He was named CampaignAsia Client Marketer of the Year for Asia Pacific in 2014 and 4As Creative Circle Awards Creative Client of the Year in 2016.

Highly regarded by the industry, Mr Chong also serves as President of the Singapore Advertisers Association.

“Mediacorp continues to focus on creating better brand and content experiences for all our audiences," said Ms Soon.

"We’re excited to welcome Oliver to the marketing team, as he will strengthen our efforts in this area with his expertise in consumer marketing, loyalty and partnerships.”

Mr Chong said he was looking forward to joining the company.

“Mediacorp is a brand many of us have grown up with, and it continues to reinvent itself and surprise consumers," he said.

"I’m looking forward to being part of Mediacorp’s newly created marketing organisation and working with its business units and content creators to increase brand love and customer loyalty.”

In addition, Sabanitha Shanmugasundram has been appointed as Head, Indian Audience, reporting to Chief Customer Officer Irene Lim.

Ms Shanmugasundram will lead the company’s efforts to grow its audiences and revenue in the Indian segment by developing effective programming and content integration strategies across its video, audio and digital properties.

Ms Shanmugasundram brings with her 25 years’ experience in the media industry and performing arts. She was with Mediacorp from 2006 to 2013, last as programming head for Vasantham.

In the last three years, Ms Shanmugasundram was director of creative services at a media consultancy, providing consulting services for the launch and rebranding of broadcast networks in Asia.

Before that, she project-managed a number of dance productions commissioned by Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay.

Ms Shanmugasundram started her career as a journalist in the United Kingdom. Her experience in media also includes broadcast operations, content creation and network programming.

“Sabanitha’s media expertise and knowledge of the Indian community and culture will serve Mediacorp well," said Ms Lim. "With her on board, we hope to broaden and deepen our engagement with Indian consumers.”

Ms Shanmugasundram said it was great to be returning to Mediacorp.

“It’s great to be returning to Mediacorp, a trusted brand in the community," she said. "In this digital era, we have unique and dynamic opportunities to engage consumers, especially with Mediacorp’s rich content offerings, range of platforms and close relationships with audiences and advertisers.”

Ms Shanmugasundram’s appointment is effective immediately. Mr Chong will join Mediacorp on Aug 1, 2018.