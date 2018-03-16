Mediacorp apologises over Taiwan flag error in travel show trailer

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp has apologised after a trailer for a travel programme showed the Taiwan flag superimposed on a map of China.

“This was a mistake that occurred during the production of graphics used in the trailer,” said the broadcaster in a statement on Thursday (Mar 16).

“We realised the oversight the next day and pulled the trailer immediately. A revised trailer is currently showing on air.”

The trailer with the mistake was seen on the Facebook page of Chan Brothers Travel, an official partner of the show My Star Guide on Mediacorp’s Channel 8.

It featured actress Felicia Chin calling for participants to join her on a trip to Taiwan’s Taitung and Yilan in May, and be part of the show’s production. It would be the 13th season of the programme.

Screengrab of Mediacorp actress Felicia Chin in the revised trailer.

Chan Brothers Travel has since replaced the trailer on its Facebook and YouTube pages.

Said Mediacorp: “We have sincerely apologised to the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China and the Taipei Representative Office in Singapore.”