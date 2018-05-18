Mediacorp appoints Debra Soon as Chief Marketing Officer, Irene Lim as Chief Customer Officer

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp on Friday (May 18) announced the appointment of media veteran Debra Soon as Chief Marketing Officer, a newly created role to lead the company’s new integrated marketing organisation.

This new integrated marketing organisation brings together the majority of the company’s marketing and communications personnel under the leadership of Ms Soon, and is part of the company’s pivot to consumers to create a better brand experience for them.

The integrated marketing organisation will oversee Mediacorp’s corporate branding and consumer marketing while supporting trade and affiliate marketing.

“The new integrated marketing organisation will unify branding efforts across the company, strengthen our brand identity and communicate consistent messages as part of our efforts to create better, on-brand experiences for those we serve,” said Mediacorp Chief Executive Officer Tham Loke Kheng. “Ultimately, we want to create a more personalised and relatable Mediacorp that is everyone’s favourite source of news and entertainment and the preferred partner for business success.”

“Debra’s wealth of industry experience, deep understanding of our consumers and passion for the business make her the natural choice for this much needed role.”

Karen Yew, Head, Brand and Communications and Christina Chua, Head, Partnerships and Marketing will report to Ms Soon.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms Soon said: “I’m looking forward to working with the marketing and communications talent across the company to build better brand experiences and bring Mediacorp closer to our consumers, advertisers, stakeholders and the community.

“I’ve been privileged to take up a variety of challenges in the company throughout my career and this is another incredible opportunity to do transformative work.”

Ms Soon, whose career in Mediacorp spans over 20 years, started as a broadcast journalist and last served as Mediacorp’s chief customer officer.

Under her leadership, Mediacorp’s Customer Group reorganised its properties to align with consumer preferences and new consumption habits.

Ms Soon also oversaw a strategic initiative to re-engage radio listeners and keep Mediacorp radio stations in pole position through successive Nielsen radio listening surveys.

Ms Irene Lim will succeed Ms Soon as Chief Customer Officer. Consumer segments, broadcast engineering and broadcast operations will now report to Ms Lim.

During her 11 years in Mediacorp, Ms Lim has helmed the group sales and more recently the Chinese Audience segment, consistently delivering business results and fresh ideas to engage consumers and advertisers.

She most recently served as Head, Chinese Audience. Under her leadership, the unit created cross-platform properties of tremendous appeal including SPOP Sings! and the Body SOS Health Carnival, and applied a greater transmedia focus across its products and services.

“Irene will steer our ongoing pivot to consumers, putting them at the heart of all our initiatives,” said Ms Tham. “She will also increase our efforts to reinvigorate our portfolio of products and services, central to Mediacorp’s long-term vitality and success.”

“Irene’s keen business acumen and commercial experience, coupled with a deep understanding of the industry landscape, make her great for the role.”

These movements are effective Jun 1, 2018.