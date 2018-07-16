Mediacorp appoints IMDA's Angeline Poh as Chief Corporate Development Officer

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp announced on Monday (Jul 16) the appointment of Angeline Poh as Chief Corporate Development Officer, to develop the company's medium- to long-term strategies in consultation with key stakeholders.

The appointment will take effect on Sep 1, and she will report to CEO Tham Loke Kheng.

Ms Poh joins Mediacorp from the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), where she is assistant chief executive.

"She has also overseen the implementation of Singapore’s public service content strategies, working closely with Mediacorp to grow the reach and impact of our Public Service Broadcast content," said the broadcaster in a media release.

"Ms Poh is a great advocate of innovative storytelling and fresh formats and has given much support to Mediacorp’s youth-focused initiatives like Young Creators Project."



In her new role with Mediacorp, Ms Poh will leverage her infocomm and media experience as well as wide networks to identify and pursue key international partnerships to expand the company’s footprint outside of Singapore.

Prior to IMDA, Ms Poh was managing director at McGraw-Hill Education (Asia). She spent the first 12 years of her career at Singapore's Economic Development Board (EDB).

“I have personally worked with Angie and seen how effective she is in translating vision and strategy into real action. She is an inspirational leader who has been able to get stakeholders in the ecosystem to work together and drive results," said Ms Tham.

"I’m delighted that she has accepted this new challenge to join our team and help me steer Mediacorp’s transformation and initiatives to expand our footprint beyond our shores.”



Commenting on her appointment, Ms Poh said: “I am thankful for the many opportunities that IMDA has given me, broadening my professional as well as personal growth. Industry development of the media sector has been a core part of my experience.

"Having served the industry in a public sector role, I am delighted to take my passion for media and content into a new role in a commercial organisation. There is an incredible opportunity for Mediacorp to make its mark in an unprecedented, changing media and digital landscape. I look forward to working with my new family of colleagues to seize the opportunities before us.”