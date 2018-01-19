Mediacorp appoints Niam Chiang Meng as new chairman to succeed Ernest Wong

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp announced on Friday (Jan 19) the appointment of Mr Niam Chiang Meng as its new chairman.

The appointment takes effect on Apr 21, as current chairman Mr Ernest Wong will complete his two-year term on the board on Apr 20.

Mr Niam, 59, has been a director of the Mediacorp board since November 2016. He chairs the company’s Public Service Broadcasting (PSB) Board Committee and is a member of its Executive Committee and its Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

He is also chairman of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and Board Member of Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore. Before this, he was chairman of the then-Media Development Authority from 2011 to 2016.

Mr Niam has also held key positions in the civil service, having been Permanent Secretary of the National Population and Talent Division as well as the Information, Communications and the Arts portfolios.

“I am honoured and humbled to take over as chairman of Mediacorp, our national broadcaster,” said Mr Niam.

“I look forward to working with the team and our partners in the ecosystem to ensure that Mediacorp delivers great content to our consumers and harnesses the opportunities created by digital disruption and new consumer trends. As we do this, Mediacorp will remain committed to its public service broadcasting responsibilities, a commitment underscored by the establishment of the new PSB Board Committee that I chair.”

In its media release, Mediacorp noted that Mr Wong was tasked to prepare the company for a digital future and under his chairmanship, the company has put in place a stronger foundation to better position itself for the future.

Mr Wong, 72, said he is confident that Mediacorp will continue to thrive under Mr Niam’s leadership.

“It is gratifying to know that what needed to be done has so far been done or set in motion. It’s now timely for a younger chairman to take over.”



Previous chairmen of the company include Teo Ming Kian, who was chairman from 2010 to 2016, Ho Kwon Ping, who served from 2004 to 2010, and Kwa Chong Seng, who was in the position from 2002 to 2004.