Mediacorp productions bag 48 awards at international competitions; majority of wins to CNA documentaries

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp has won a total of 48 awards at the New York Festivals TV & Film Awards 2020 and the World Media Festivals Television & Corporate Media Awards.

Of the awards, a majority of the wins were for CNA documentaries, produced both in-house and in collaboration with independent production houses, Mediacorp announced in a press release on Thursday (Apr 30).

In the New York Festivals TV & Film Awards 2020, Mediacorp received 28 awards - six Gold, 12 Silver, 10 Bronze, as well as 34 Finalist accolades. Of these, CNA won 15 awards - one UNDGC Gold, three Gold, six Silver, five Bronze, as well as 13 Finalist accolades.

Clinching one of the only three UNDGC awards was CNA's Tipping Point.

The documentary delves into the topic of climate change, examining how the phenomenon could decimate the world’s resources and how societies, scientists and citizens worldwide are in a race for solutions.

THE UNDGC awards is a collaboration between New York Festivals and the United Nations Department of Global Communications (UNDGC) to recognise programmes that exemplify the aims and ideas of the United Nations.

CNA's four-part documentary series Becoming Human won Gold in the Documentary – Science & Technology category.

The series follows comedic actor Chua Enlai as he examines how artificial intelligence has the potential to become more human and transform humanity.

The New York Festivals TV & Film Awards recognises the best in news, sports, documentary, information and entertainment programmes, including music videos, infomercials and feature films.

In this year’s edition, entries were received from 50 countries.

In the World Media Festivals Television & Corporate Media Awards, Mediacorp received a total of 20 awards, with one Intermedia-globe Grand Award, 10 Gold and nine Silver.

The first episode of CNA's We Are Gen Z swept both the Intermedia-globe Grand Award and a Gold in the Education: Professional Education category for its examination of Generation Z. Episode 1 lookrf at what would keep Gen Zs motivated at the work place besides a fat pay cheque.

CNA's Insight – India’s Crumbling Dynasty won Gold under the News: Current Events category. The video shone the spotlight on India, the world’s largest democracy, and how the 135 year-old Congress Party, the main opposition force, faces extinction today on the back of its heavy defeat to the ruling BJP at the country’s recent election.

The World Media Festivals celebrate outstanding television and corporate media solutions from around the world, particularly audiovisual and online productions in the areas of information, education and entertainment.

“The media industry has faced challenges, like many other sectors, brought about by the global COVID-19 outbreak. These wins serve as a strong motivation and reminder of our commitment to producing informative, insightful and thought-provoking content, which is needed more than ever now," said Tham Loke Kheng, CEO of Mediacorp.

"My warmest congratulations to our production teams and partners who have worked hard to do us proud on the international stage.”