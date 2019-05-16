Mediacorp bags 14 awards at World Media Festivals

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp won 14 awards at the 2019 World Media Festivals Television & Corporate Media Awards, its largest haul of awards to date at the global competition.

The six Gold and seven Silver awards were for news and documentary programmes produced in-house, as well as in collaboration with external production companies.

One of the six Gold awards handed out at the ceremony in Hamburg, Germany was in the News: Breaking News Coverage category, for CNA's reporting of the historic DPRK-USA Singapore Summit in June 2018.

CNA also picked up Gold awards for its analyses of India’s caste conflict on Insight, a CNA documentary, and Myanmar’s Rohingya refugee crisis in the Documentary: Society & Social Issues and News: Current Events categories, respectively. Insight – India Caste Conflict was also named a Grand Award winner, one of the highest accolades in the competition.

Singapore After Dark, produced in partnership with Peddling Pictures, clinched Gold for CNA in the Documentaries: Lifestyle category.

“It is an immense honour to see CNA’s productions continue to receive plaudits on the international stage. Particularly when the world’s eyes were trained on the Trump-Kim Summit last year, our entire CNA newsroom did Singapore proud by sparing no effort to ensure that we delivered the news quickly, accurately and objectively,” said Ms Tham Loke Kheng, CEO of Mediacorp.

"In all, these awards garnered at the World Media Festivals 2019 recognise several firsts for CNA and demonstrate its rich creative talent and production capabilities."

Since 2000, the World Media Festivals has been honouring the best in television, corporate film, print and online content from around the world.