Mediacorp bags 46 awards at 2019 New York Festivals Awards

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp won 46 awards at the New York Festivals TV & Film Awards 2019, it announced in a press release on Friday (Apr 12).

The two Gold, 13 Silver, eight Bronze, and 23 Finalist accolades make up the largest ever scoop of honours for Mediacorp at the annual competition’s gala ceremony, held at the Wynn Encore, Las Vegas.

The New York Festivals TV & Film Awards recognises the best in news, sports, documentary, information and entertainment programmes, including music videos, infomercials and feature films. In this year’s edition, entries were received from 50 countries.

Of the 46 awards Mediacorp picked up, 27 were conferred on documentaries from CNA.

Leading the pack was CNA’s Refugee Chef, produced in collaboration with independent production house People Factor Studio. The documentary series scored one Gold and two Silver awards for its portrayal of the stories of refugees seeking an escape from societies in conflict and how, using treasured family recipes, they rebuilt their lives and changed the way people view Asia through their food.

China on Film (China on the Cusp of Change), produced in partnership with MAKE Productions, was awarded Silver in two categories - Documentary: History & Society and Craft: Program – Best Editing - for its vivid portrayal of the bustling street life of Shanghai's Nanjing Road in 1900, and more intimate vignettes of ordinary Chinese in their homes and at work.

“Along with Mediacorp's 10 in-house productions, the winning entries included CNA commissions to independent production houses. This unprecedented level of recognition for Mediacorp on the international stage is testament to the high quality of our made-in-Singapore content by the creative talent in Mediacorp as well as the extended content ecosystem," said Tham Loke Kheng, CEO of Mediacorp.

"We look forward to producing more world-class content with our partners across the broader creative community in Singapore.”

Mediacorp editor-in-chief Walter Fernandez said that CNA’s haul of awards served as a timely affirmation of its stature as one of the leading news and current affairs brands in Asia.

"When it comes to journalism and documentaries, the team at CNA – which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year – will always strive to raise the bar with the depth of their understanding and their innovative storytelling,” said Mr Fernandez.

“New York Festivals is proud to recognise the achievements of Mediacorp and CNA," said Rose Anderson, Executive Director, New York Festivals International Television & Film Awards.

"Their exceptional and innovative programming - especially in the areas of longform documentary and journalism – demonstrating the depth of their subject matter and their storytelling ability, has captured the attention and respect of their audiences and the New York Festivals TV & Film Awards Grand Jury.

"With entries from 53 countries, the 2019 TV & Film Awards was very competitive and our Grand Jury members were impressed by the over-all quality of submissions. Congratulations to the entire team for a brilliant year.”

