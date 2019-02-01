Mediacorp becomes YouTube’s strategic content partner in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Channel NewsAsia is now live 24/7 on YouTube. The announcement comes as YouTube and Singapore’s largest content creator and transmedia company Mediacorp on Friday (Feb 1) unveiled a strategic partnership to deliver an enhanced product experience for audiences and advertisers in Singapore.

The partnership, under the auspices of YouTube’s Player for Publishers (PfP) programme, combines Mediacorp’s extensive, award-winning content with the reach and marketing prowess of YouTube’s platform. The PfP programme provides a video hosting, streaming and ads management platform to publishers.



Mediacorp will host news, current affairs, entertainment and lifestyle content produced by two of its flagship platforms, Channel NewsAsia and 8world, on their YouTube channels. Through PfP, Mediacorp is expanding its network to better connect consumers with its news videos. The programme will also give Mediacorp better control of its advertising opportunities on YouTube through PfP’s specific features, reducing costs and simplifying the video infrastructure to deliver the most optimised user experience to Mediacorp’s audiences on YouTube.

Mediacorp has more than 40 products in four languages (English, Mandarin, Malay and Tamil) on TV, radio, its over-the-top service Toggle and other digital platforms, reaching 99 per cent of people in Singapore every week. Globally, YouTube has over 1.9 billion logged-in users each month with more than 400 hours of content uploaded onto YouTube each minute. The website is ranked the second-most popular in the world, according to Alexa Internet.

"We’re glad to welcome Mediacorp as a PfP partner in Singapore. Tailored to the needs of the media industry, PfP’s goal is to reduce complexity, increase reach and revenue potential. It adds to Mediacorp’s multiplatform offerings while providing YouTube users with – more great content that will educate, excite, engage and inspire YouTube audiences globally. We hope that our technology will provide a solution as one of Mediacorp's movements to reach larger audiences,” said YouTube Partnerships' regional director Ajay Vidyasagar.

Mediacorp’s Chief Commercial and Digital Officer Parminder Singh said: “We are pleased to be YouTube’s PfP partner in Singapore. This strategic partnership enables us to offer our extensive range of brand-safe, quality content to the die-hard fans and digital natives of the YouTube communities. YouTube and Mediacorp share a passion for delivering great content and developing holistic advertising solutions to marketers, helping them reach the most engaged audiences in Singapore.”



Viewers can watch Channel NewsAsia’s 24-hour livestream of the latest headlines and top stories from Singapore, Asia and around the world, as well as documentaries and features that take a deeper look at Singapore and Asian issues at YouTube.com/ChannelNewsAsia.

