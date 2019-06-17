Mediacorp continues to be best radio network in Singapore: Nielsen Survey

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp continues to be Singapore’s number one radio network, taking eight out of the top 10 spots in the latest Nielsen Radio Diary survey released on Monday (Jun 17).

Four out of every five adults listen to Mediacorp radio stations each week, with listeners being more engaged and spending more time listening compared to the last survey, according to Nielsen.

Mediacorp occupies the top four spots with Chinese station YES 933 coming in first at 19.6 per cent weekly listenership, followed by sister station LOVE 972 at 19.5 per cent.

Class 95 continues to be Singapore’s top English station at third position with 16.1 per cent, followed by the remaining Chinese station CAPITAL 958 at 13.7 per cent.

Other Mediacorp radio stations in the top 10 are 987, Warna 94.2FM, GOLD 905 and Ria 89.7FM, which broke into the top 10 chart for the first time in a decade.

987 saw a 20 per cent growth in listenership, the highest among all English stations, with its popularity among millennials also resulting in a 56 per cent growth in digital listenership.

The top three stations with the longest time-spent listening are CAPITAL 958 at 14 hours weekly, followed by Warna 94.2FM at 13 hours and Oli 968, which saw an increase of two hours to 12 hours weekly.

Apart from the airwaves, Mediacorp radio stations have seen success on the digital front, with three in four digital listeners tuning in to Mediacorp stations online.

Digital listeners also spent about nine hours weekly listening to Mediacorp stations, up by almost two hours compared to the last survey.

Mediacorp’s MeRadio app and website, which underwent a major revamp late last year to improve its digital radio experience, produced good results.

MeRadio logged in about five million audio sessions, while the MeRadio app registered a 30 per cent increase in average monthly unique visitors after the revamp, with strong growth for LOVE 972, YES 933 and CLASS 95.

“As the number one radio network in Singapore, we cater to the varied interests of our diverse audiences,” said Mediacorp’s Chief Customer Officer Irene Lim.

“We work hard at knowing our audiences and keeping pace with their needs. The results demonstrate our strong connection with different audience segments. For example, YES 933 is top among Millennials and 987 is the number one station for the tertiary segment aged 15 to 24.

“We continue to connect deeply with our audiences through a unique blend of great music and distinctive programming for every station.”

Conducted between March and May 2019, the survey tracked radio listenership of 2,000 adults aged 15 and above in Singapore, with results weighted by age, sex and race to be representative of the Singapore population.