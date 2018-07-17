Mediacorp Campus honoured at President's Design Award

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp Campus, the home of Singapore's key broadcaster, was honoured at the prestigious President's Design Award (P*DA) on Tuesday (Jul 17), after being named Design of the Year.

The architectural project by Maki & Associates and DP Architects was one of nine projects that won the award this year. Two designers were also presented the nation's highest accolade for design by President Halimah Yacob at the Istana.

"Mediacorp Campus is a simple expression of a complex spatial programme ... The skilful organisation of spaces into a coherent vertical media city impressed the Jury and it is a remarkable feat given the campus’ enormous size and tight security requirements," the jury said in its citation.

Mediacorp Campus sits on a 1.5-hectare site in one-north, Buona Vista. The project includes a 1,549-seat broadcast theatre, a broadcast centre, corporate offices for about 3,000 employees, and public engagement venues such as exhibition and media galleries, tour routes, restaurant and cafes.

Established in 2006 and relaunched in 2017 as a biennial award, the P*DA is designed to, among other things, recognise the impact of design in transforming work and business and advance the design industry and the role of designer.

The Designers of the Year are: Ms Angelene Chan, CEO of DP Architects, for her work in architecture; and Mr Hans Tan, founder of Hans Tan Studio, for his work in product and industrial design.

A total of nine Designs of the Year were also awarded, four of which are architectural projects.

Aside from Mediacorp Campus, the winning architectural projects include: Oasia Hotel Downtown by WOHA Architects; China Fuzhou Jin Niu Shan Trans-urban Connector (Fudao) by LOOK Architects; and The Tembusu by ARC Studio Architecture + Urbanism.

The remaining five winning projects are: Changi Airport Terminal 4 by Changi Airport Group; The Future of Us Pavilion by the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD), The Warehouse Hotel by Asylum Creative; weatherHYDE by billionBricks; and Who Cares? Transforming the Caregiving Experience in Singapore by fuelfor and the National Council of Social Service.

Toh Yan Li, partner at Light Collab, was also commended by the jury for her work in lighting design.

The winners were selected by a 17-member panel, who are leaders in design, business and architecture. The jury also includes past P*DA recipients.

The recipients were picked from a total of 131 eligible entries.

"The 2018 P*DA recipients represent what we advocate for design in Singapore – an exceptional form of human-centric creativity that goes far beyond the aesthetics," said Mark Wee, executive director of DesignSingapore Council.

"The recipients embody this spirit of transforming and improving lives, businesses, society and even the world through design"