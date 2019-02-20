Mediacorp integrates English-language channels Channel 5 and okto

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp will integrate two of its English-language channels, Channel 5 and okto, making the former the "definitive English-language channel for families in Singapore", the organisation announced on Wednesday (Feb 20).

From May 1 this year, Channel 5 will combine "the best of both channels" with new content and fresh formats to cater to every member of the family, said Mediacorp in a media release.

The frequency used by okto will be returned to the Infocomm Media Development Authority after the integration of Channel 5 and okto.



STRONG FOCUS ON KIDS



The media organisation said it will continue to have a strong focus on children's content to meet the needs of a new generation.



"The okto brand, loved by kids and trusted by parents, will continue to have a robust presence on Mediacorp’s digital entertainment service Toggle, a child-friendly and brand-safe environment," said Mediacorp.

It added that okto kids' content will find a new home with a wider reach on Channel 5 to form an integral part of Mediacorp’s family offerings.

“Mediacorp is home to content that brings Singaporean families together," said Ms Sapna Angural, Head, English Audience, Mediacorp. "Our audiences straddle between the online and offline worlds and for us, this means consistently delivering high-quality content for the whole family, on television and digitally.”

SPORTS PROGRAMMING TO CONTINUE FOCUS ON MAJOR EVENTS, TEAM SG

Mediacorp’s sports programming will be carried across platforms, said the organisation.

For major sporting events like the Olympics, the World Cup and the SEA Games, audiences will continue to enjoy coverage and programme highlights on television and Toggle.

Selected finals of national school games such as football, rugby, floorball, badminton and basketball will continue to be streamed on Toggle.

"We aim to inspire Singaporeans to take part in more sports and lead an active lifestyle," said Ms Angural. "In our coverage of major sporting events, we’ll be shining a special spotlight on Team Singapore, their endeavours and their achievements."



DEFINITIVE ENGLISH-LANGUAGE DESTINATION FOR FAMILY VIEWING

For family audiences, Mediacorp celebrates the multiplicity of Singapore life - family life, work, school, romance, food, technology, events and a host of other angles.

Families can come together to enjoy an exciting raft of long-form dramas, movies, news, current affairs, animation, edutainment and sporting action.

“We offer the most trusted environments for kids’ content and defining moments in sports,” said Irene Lim, chief customer officer at Mediacorp. “Audiences are at the heart of everything we do in Mediacorp.

"These changes are reflective of our continuous commitment to understand the needs of our audiences and serve them better.”

