Mediacorp Enable Fund launches giving drive for people with disabilities and their caregivers

SINGAPORE: The Mediacorp Enable Fund is launching the Sustained CARE giving drive to support people with disabilities and their caregivers, who face a "disproportionately severe" impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.



"Caregivers have been under added pressure to provide for their loved ones due to adjustments that have to be made in access to rehabilitation and care services," said the company in a media advisory on Monday (May 24).

Many people with disabilities also continue to face challenges engaging in day-to-day activities, while also being affected by job losses and slower hiring, said Mediacorp.



Contributions to the Sustained CARE giving drive can be pledged online from now until Jul 30.

Donations will be used to meet the commuting and mobility needs of people with disabilities, nurture their talents, support their education and employment needs, and give respite and support to their caregivers.

"It has been a long fight against COVID-19 for everyone, and persons with disabilities and their families continue to face greater difficulties adapting to the challenges brought about by the pandemic," said Mediacorp CEO Tham Loke Kheng.

"We are committed to working with SG Enable to leverage the reach of our multiple platforms and influence of our talents to do our part to help this vulnerable community.

"We are also very grateful for the incredible support from donors during last year's campaign and we hope that those who are able to will continue to give wholeheartedly and generously again this year," said Ms Tham.



The Sustained CARE giving drive follows a previous initiative launched by the Mediacorp Enable Fund in May last year to respond quickly to the immediate needs of people with disabilities during Singapore's "circuit breaker" period.

That initiative raised S$577,000 in just over two months, supporting 2,000 beneficiaries.

SG Enable CEO Ku Geok Boon said: "The generous donations from corporates and the public have gone a long way in providing urgent and direct support to persons with disabilities and their caregivers, particularly during the circuit breaker.

"We are thankful for the public's generosity and Mediacorp's continued support with this second fundraising campaign to meet the beneficiaries' needs as they adjust to the new normal."



The Mediacorp Enable Fund is a community fund administered by SG Enable. It aims to help build a society where people with disabilities are recognised for their abilities and lead full, socially integrated lives.



SG Enable supports the fund's administrative functions and Mediacorp is the official media partner.

