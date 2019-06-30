Mediacorp launches one-stop Chinese digital portal 8world.com

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp has launched 8world.com, a one-stop Chinese digital portal offering content from breaking news, current affairs and the latest in entertainment and lifestyle through multi-platform storytelling.

Watch. Listen. Read. As 8world.com’s catchphrase goes, in addition to text, the portal has rich video and audio offerings.

These offerings reveal a dynamic view of the world, reporting on breaking events, unveiling trends in style, food and travel and giving audiences a more immersive experience of the world around them.

The navigation is easy and highly visual. Items can be shared via WhatsApp, WeChat, Facebook, Twitter and Sina Weibo.

Senior editor for Mediacorp’s Chinese Digital Hub, Han Weiding, said: “We are on an exciting journey of media transformation. As consumption habits evolve, we have decided to re-calibrate and consolidate Mediacorp's Chinese digital platforms.

"8world.com is an integrated and seamless digital experience for our Chinese audiences. 8world.com is launched at an opportune time, providing a one-stop for your daily fix of Chinese news, entertainment and lifestyle digital content - anytime, anywhere.”

8world.com was soft-launched at the end of 2018. In the first quarter of 2019, the portal saw a monthly average of 15.3 million page views and 1.1 million unique visitors.

Mr Han attributed the strong start to customer-centricity: “We combine the best of our TV, Radio and digital content, tailor it to the needs of our audiences and add a dose of creativity and innovation to create bite-sized information. This has proven very effective in engaging younger audiences.”

In his congratulatory remarks for Mediacorp's latest initiative, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said: “The new 8world.com launched today will cover many new areas. I hope viewers will have broader perspectives through 8world.com.”

Roland Ng, President of Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry described the move as timely and relevant to the local businesses: “8world.com presents a diversity of data and information and will be of tremendous help for businesses to establish closer links with the rest of the world.“

Mediacorp veteran artiste Chen Han Wei shared his appreciation for the portal: “Through the exciting contents of 8world.com, I get a broader perspective of the world out there.”

Mediacorp artiste Rebecca Lim cited 8world.com as a credible source of news and learning: “I’m constantly trying to improve my Mandarin so I make it a point to read news on 8world.com daily. It kills two birds with one stone — I get updated on the latest happenings plus I learn a lot of new vocabulary and terms at the same time.”

Advertisers are looking forward to the benefits of solutions on 8world.com. CEL Development (property development arm of Chip Eng Seng Group) used Channel 8 and its website as platforms to advertise the launch of Park Colonial in mid-2018.

Joanne Goh, CEL Development general manager (marketing) said: “Mediacorp provides a holistic transmedia solution and has the widest reach to audiences across TV, Radio and digital platforms. Our campaign received an overwhelming response and we are looking forward to exploring solutions on 8world. It is a breeze working with Mediacorp, given their indepth understanding and knowledge of the market.”

About the launch of 8world.com, Mediacorp CEO Tham Loke Kheng said: “8world is designed with the Chinese community in mind. It provides the latest news and perspectives to current events, with a focus on visual storytelling. Through 8world, we aim to cover the passions and interests of the community, promote the use of Mandarin and uplift Chinese culture and values.”

Users may access 8world.com on their desktops, tablets and mobile browsers, or download the 8world app from the App Store or Google Play Store. With the 8world app, users receive push notifications for breaking news and the most important stories of the day. They can also access news and current affairs videos on demand easily.