Mediacorp to capture National Day Parade 2019 in 4K resolution

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp will deliver the live telecast of Singapore’s 54th National Day Parade (NDP 2019) on Aug 9 in glorious 4K resolution on its over-the-top (OTT) platform Toggle, marking the first live content delivery in Ultra High Definition (UHD) in Singapore.

Viewers will get to catch the live action of NDP 2019 in stunning crystal-clear images with enhanced visual details and colour intensity, the broadcaster said.



Those who fancy catching this live 4K screening of the parade on a big screen together with fellow Singaporeans will be able to do so at a special viewing party at SAFRA Punggol.

This is part of their Rediscovering Our National Identity series of events which includes games and other fun activities happening from 3pm to 8pm.



Toggle users have also been invited to a closed trial of this live 4K event, where they will get to experience this visual treat via their 4K-ready or UHD Smart TV sets.

Mediacorp CEO Tham Loke Kheng said: "As Singapore commemorates her bicentennial this year, Mediacorp is proud to capture this landmark National Day Parade in 4K resolution.

"From striking military displays to spectacular fireworks, these will be captured in visual details like never before for a more immersive and cinematic viewing experience."

This initiative rides on Mediacorp’s existing 4K production roadmap which has seen the creation of multiple 4K programmes like Tipping Point, VIC and Love at Cavenagh Bridge and many more titles soon to be available on Toggle from Aug 12.

Delivering live content in 4K resolution is part of Mediacorp’s efforts to offer better quality content and enhanced viewing experiences.

On this, Ms Tham added: “Technology adoption in terms of 4K-compatible devices is gathering momentum in Singapore.

"In anticipation of our audiences’ growing appetite for enhanced viewing experiences, we’ll be presenting more 4K content, including live coverage of major national events.

"Our NDP 4K trial will certainly raise the bar in showcasing this iconic national experience.”