Mediacorp, Ngee Ann Polytechnic partner in agreement to nurture future media professionals

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp and Ngee Ann Polytechnic announced on Friday (Jul 2) an agreement to co-develop programmes and provide in-depth training to prepare students for careers in the media industry.

The three-year agreement will build on synergies between the polytechnic's curriculum and the key priorities of the national media network, they said in a joint media release.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This will include building a future talent pipeline of Chinese-language media professionals through Ngee Ann Polytechnic's Diploma in Chinese and Media Communication from the School of Humanities and Social Sciences.

It will also see Mediacorp working closely with the School of Film and Media Studies to produce radio personalities, journalists, filmmakers and creative talents in the film and media industry.

Students of these schools can look forward to job attachments and hands-on learning opportunities at Mediacorp. These will include formal mentorships and radio internships, as well as two-week attachments with TODAY with opportunities to work on feature stories for the digital newsroom.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They can also expect opportunities to work with Mediacorp on content co-creation and challenges for business solutions to existing issues in the media industry.



Students will have chances for their work to be showcased across Mediacorp's platforms, such as conceptualising and producing podcasts as well as Chinese-language audio and visual content.

Under the agreement, Ngee Ann Polytechnic and Mediacorp's Singapore Media Academy will co-develop continuing education and training for media professionals and career switchers. Mediacorp will also provide sharing sessions and career-planning advice.

The agreement is aligned with Mediacorp's commitment to collaborate closely with institutes of higher learning to develop the media industry, nurture the next generation of talent and position itself as the employer of choice in the media space, the company said.



Advertisement

"Mediacorp is committed to doing our part to nurture the next generation of media professionals by sharing our first-hand industry knowledge and offering students opportunities to put what they learn in the classroom into practice," said CEO Tham Loke Kheng.

"By working with Ngee Ann Polytechnic to deliver courses that are core to the current and future needs of the media sector, I am confident that we will build a strong pipeline of industry-ready graduates with the right skill sets to enter and excel in the broader media ecosystem, including fulfilling careers at Mediacorp."



Principal and CEO of Ngee Ann Polytechnic Lim Kok Kiang said: "With this partnership with Mediacorp, we can look forward to more opportunities for specialised training for students who aspire to go into careers in the media industry.

"Adult learners will also benefit from in-depth training programmes that draw from the expertise of both the Singapore Media Academy and Ngee Ann Polytechnic.

"This puts us in good stead to continue to equip students of all ages with the relevant skills to contribute to and excel in Singapore's media industry."

