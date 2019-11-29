Mediacorp remains best radio network in Singapore: Nielsen survey

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp remains the number one radio network in Singapore, according to the results of the latest Nielsen Radio Diary Survey released on Friday (Nov 29).

The survey also found that radio remains a key media channel, with more than 88 per cent of people in Singapore tuning in weekly.

Collectively, Mediacorp stations reached four in five adults weekly and dominate the majority of audience segments.

Eight out of the top 10 stations belong to Mediacorp’s network.

Chinese station LOVE 972 climbed to the top spot at 19.6 per cent weekly listenership. CLASS 95 took second spot overall at 19.2 per cent after gaining 142,000 listeners – its best showing in seven years and the highest jump by any station.

Other Mediacorp radio stations in the top 10 were: YES 933 (third place), CAPITAL 958 (fourth), 987 (sixth), Warna 942 (seventh), GOLD 905 (ninth) and Oli (10th).

The findings also showed that Mediacorp’s array of stations gives it versatility to serve diverse audience segments.

Love 972 had the highest reach of women and those aged 55 and above.

CLASS 95 dominated five audience segments: Tertiaries aged 15 to 24, millennials aged 25 to 34, men, parents and professionals, managers, executives and businessmen (PMEBs).

Warna was the station that reached the most Malay listeners, while Oli had the highest reach of Indian listeners.

Radio listeners also found Mediacorp stations more engaging than the competition.

The top four stations with the longest time spent listening weekly were CAPITAL 958 with 13 hours, Warna 942 at 12 hours 33 minutes, LOVE 972 at 11 hours 16 minutes and Oli at 9 hours 39 minutes.

Conducted between September and October 2019, the survey tracked the radio listenership of 2,003 individuals aged 15 and above, with results weighted by age, sex and race to be representative of the Singapore population.

Besides listening to Mediacorp stations over the airwaves, more people are also tuning in digitally, with Mediacorp reaching three in four digital listeners.

YES 933 was the top digital radio station with digital listeners spending six hours weekly. CNA938, which was launched in June in a year marking the 20th anniversary of CNA, saw the highest increase in digital listenership, adding 21,000 listeners among PMEBs.

Mediacorp’s MeRadio app and website continue to be popular digital audio destinations for listeners tuning in to live radio and podcasts.

According to Adobe Analytics, MeRadio attracted more than 381,000 unique monthly visitors - this represents a 18 per cent increase over the previous year.

“Once again, Nielsen’s findings affirm that Mediacorp’s radio network is number one, enjoying a strong presence in the lives of consumers across all key audience segments," said Mediacorp's chief customer officer Irene Lim.

"As we continue making the shift from broadcaster to multiplatform media network, we will be delivering even more experiences designed around the consumer. This includes a more personalised digital listening experience with more interactive features over MeRadio," she added.