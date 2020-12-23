Mediacorp's radio network sees audience growth, reaches 80% of Singapore adults weekly

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp’s radio network has seen a growth in listenership, with a reach of 3.4 million people weekly, the company said in a media release on Wednesday (Dec 23).

"Mediacorp continues to be the top radio network in Singapore, with eight of its radio stations appearing in the top 10 spots - including the top four positions," the company said.



The findings are based on the latest Nielsen Radio survey conducted between September and November this year. This represents a 1.8 per cent increase in listeners from a previous survey conducted last year.

Radio listenership via diary recordings by 2,000 adults aged 15 and above were tracked, with the results weighted by age, sex and race to be representative of Singapore's population.

EIGHT OUT OF 10 STATIONS FROM MEDIACORP

Chinese radio station YES 933 is first at 21 per cent weekly listenership - at 906,000 listeners - after gaining 129,000 additional listeners.

LOVE 972 takes the second spot at 19.7 per cent, while CLASS 95 and CAPITAL 958 are third and fourth, with listenership at 17.6 per cent and 14.6 per cent respectively.

The remaining Mediacorp radio stations in the top 10 are: 987 (sixth), GOLD 905 (seventh), Warna 942 (eighth) and Oli 968 (tenth).

GOLD 905 has the second highest increase of 73,000 listeners, with CAPITAL 958 in third with an additional 52,000 listeners.

INCREASED TIME SPENT LISTENING TO MEDIACORP STATIONS

The survey also found listeners spending more time on Mediacorp's radio stations, especially its vernacular ones.

Warna 942 tops the chart with listeners tuning in for 13 hours 41 minutes on a weekly basis, which is an increase of one hour eight minutes when compared to the last survey. It is also the number one Malay station, reaching 356,000 Malay listeners weekly.



The highest jump in terms of engagement goes to Oli 968, which is a close second with listeners spending 13 hours 35 minutes listening in weekly, an increase of three hours 56 minutes.

CAPITAL 958 is third at 12 hours 58 minutes as the most engaged Chinese station. CAPITAL 958 also has the highest reach among those aged 55 and above.



DIGITAL RADIO NETWORK

Mediacorp’s digital radio network has shown an overall 52 per cent jump in listenership from the previous survey, bringing the total to about 1.03 million listeners.



"Beyond the airwaves, the survey also found that more than four in five digital listeners tune in to Mediacorp’s digital radio stations weekly," the company said.

This reinforces "its ability to reach audiences across multiple platforms amidst evolving media consumption preferences," Mediacorp added.



YES 933 is the top digital radio station, reaching 363,000 digital listeners. LOVE 972 is second with 265,000 listeners and CLASS 95 is third with 237,000 listeners.



"A KEY MEDIA PLATFORM"

The findings from the Nielsen survey, reinforces radio's continued role to be a "key media platform with a deep ability to engage and influence a wide demographic of consumers", Mediacorp’s chief executive officer Tham Loke Kheng said.

"We are proud to be the top radio network in Singapore ... and will continue to curate and create more engaging, quality content for our audiences."

