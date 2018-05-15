Mediacorp’s new cross-screen buying solution enables advertisers to optimise budgets across TV and digital

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp, Singapore’s media company with the widest range of media platforms, has introduced a new way of optimising video buys based on blended cost-per-viewer (CPV) across screens, according to a news release by the company on Tuesday (May 15).

The blended CPV model provides optimal reach at the most cost-effective rate across Mediacorp’s TV channels and over-the-top platform, Toggle. The solution was developed in close partnership with Mindshare and Unilever.

With audiences consuming more content across multiple screens, advertisers often struggle to achieve efficient buys across screens due to different measurement methodologies across digital and TV. Mediacorp has taken a huge step towards unifying linear and non-linear media buying by leveraging its wealth of media data points.

By owning all free-to-air TV channels and video-on-demand platform, Toggle, media budgets can be better deployed across video screens with the goal of improving reach at a better CPV. Campaign results using the blended CPV model have therefore exceeded expectations with key clients, notably Unilever's first campaign in the fast-moving consumer goods sector.

Melissa Tang, managing director of Mindshare Singapore said: “Consumers are multi-screening, so the industry needs to adapt its approach to TV and digital video planning. Mindshare is delighted to be the first to collaborate with Mediacorp in developing a new model that is reflective of how people in Singapore are experiencing media today.”

Blended CPV also maximises target audience reach at the most cost-effective rate.

“The key benefit of blended CPV is that we can offer advertisers a screen-agnostic media buying solution that will reach audiences in a premium long-form environment regardless of the device they prefer.

"This data-driven approach maximises target audience reach at the most cost-effective rate," said Jennifer Chase, vice president, digital sales of Mediacorp.

Javed Jafri, channel communication manager of Unilever added: “We are constantly looking for partners in improving the efficiency and effectiveness in reaching more consumers. While TV remains a credible source of advertising, we need to adapt our multi-video solution to meet the changing consumer habits.

"With Singapore being a multi-screen market, we believe multi-video solution will help us in creating meaningful relationship with our consumers.”

The blended CPV buying approach paves the way for advertisers across many other sectors to run more efficient campaigns that truly mirror their audience’s cross-media habits.