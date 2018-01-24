Mediacorp’s start-up incubator programme calls for fourth round of applications

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp’s start-up incubator programme Mediapreneur has launched a two-month campaign to seek new applications for its fourth batch of companies, the media firm said in a press release on Wednesday (Jan 24).

The campaign is targeting digital media start-ups applying disruptive and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, influencer marketing as well as virtual reality or artificial reality technologies.

Mediapreneur will offer successful applicants the opportunity to forge partnerships with Mediacorp as a commercial partner.

Other than receiving seed funding, start-ups will also receive mentoring from experienced industry veterans. They will be housed at the Mediacorp Campus throughout the one-year incubation programme to allow for prospective tie-ups with Mediacorp’s stable of products and business units.

“Through Mediapreneur, companies benefit from a structured system that offers both infrastructural support and guidance from experienced mentors. More importantly, Mediacorp also provides relevant start-ups with a headstart to doing business in the real world,” the release said.

Commenting on the latest campaign launch, Mr Guillaume Sachet, head of social at Mediacorp, said: “As we accelerate Mediacorp’s digital transformation, we want the fourth batch of start-ups to drive innovation in deep tech and emerging technologies such as AI, natural language processing, video technologies or analytics for Mediacorp to apply in our productions and advertising solutions."

“This will help us drive stronger and more engaging content for our audiences. Mediapreneur continues to be an exciting programme as we engage wave after wave of innovative digital companies and partake in their journey of converting ideas into commercially successful businesses,” added Mr Sachet.

Started in 2013, the Mediapreneur programme has invested in 21 start-ups over three batches with seed funding exceeding S$790,000. These start-ups have also gone on to raise funding of more than S$9.3 million from investors, with some of them gaining significant commercial success.

Notable names include BeLive, a live-streaming platform which has approximately 200,000 users; Popsical, the "world’s smartest and smallest" karaoke system and Popular Chips, an AI-driven influence analytics and management platform.

Co-founder & CEO of BeLive Kenneth Tan said: “BeLive has benefitted tremendously from Mediapreneur's vast network of partners, talents and mentors, quickly becoming the fastest growing live-streaming platform in Southeast Asia.

“The Mediapreneur team has also been incredibly helpful, opening doors to broadcast partners, investors, advertising partners and talents,” he said.

Applications are open until Mar 25. Interested applicants can visit the mediapreneur website for more details.

