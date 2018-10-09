Mediacorp Subaru Car Challenge returns with celebrity charity challenge

SINGAPORE: The Mediacorp Subaru Car Challenge will return this month, this time with a special celebrity charity matchup that will raise funds for beneficiaries of the President's Star Challenge.

In its 17th year, the test of endurance will see hundreds of participants competing to be the last person standing with their palm on a Subaru car. It will be held at Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza from Oct 27 to Oct 30.



The grand prize is a brand-new Subaru XV 2.0i-S worth more than S$70,000. If the winner surpasses the current record time of 82 hours and 16 minutes, which was set in 2014, he or she will also walk away with the car's Certificate of Entitlement (COE).



"To encourage even more participation and to thank our fans, we have bigger and better prizes this year, including cash prizes at different points of the game,” Mr Glenn Tan, deputy chairman and managing director of Tan Chong International Limited said on Tuesday (Oct 9).



Participants are encouraged to push for their personal bests, with S$100 awarded each time when they pass the 48-hour. If his or her palm is still on the car after 60 hours, he or she will receive another S$100 and after 72 hours, yet another S$100.

In addition, the group competing in the Team Challenge with the highest combined time will win an additional S$1,000.

Each participant will also receive a Challenger pack with a customised t-shirt and gift vouchers, worth around S$80.

MEDIACORP CHARITY CHALLENGE

Alongside the main event, six Mediacorp celebrities will attempt to surpass each others' times in the special Mediacorp Charity Challenge.

Bryan Wong, Desmond Ng and Felicia Chin will participate on Oct 27, with Chen Han Wei, Pan Ling Ling, and Ya Hui participating on Oct 28.

Friends and family members of participants, as well as members of the public, will be encouraged to support the celebrities by donating through hotlines.

Funds raised will go towards beneficiaries under the National Council of Social Service.

"Our stars are appealing to fans and followers of the challenge to give generously to the President’s Star Charity 2018, to support 59 charities," said Ms Irene Lim, Mediacorp's chief customer officer.



"The car challenge is about breaking limits, and we hope this spirit extends to the public's generosity to help those in need."



The two-day event will also see performances from other artists, including contestants from the SPOP SING! singing competition, as well as Warner Music artistes Dru Chen, Ffion, and Disco Hue.



For more details and to register, individuals can visit toggle.sg/carchallenge. Applications close on Wednesday.

