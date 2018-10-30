Singaporean Analiza Mokhtar wins Mediacorp Subaru Car Challenge on 12th attempt

SINGAPORE: Singaporean Analiza Mokhtar was crowned winner of the Mediacorp Subaru Car Challenge 2018 on Tuesday (Oct 30), after keeping her palm on a car for 75 hours, 17 minutes and 58 seconds.

This is her 12th attempt, having taken part in the event almost every year since 2005.

For being the last woman standing in the endurance competition, the 40-year-old bank employee won the grand prize of a brand new Subaru 2.0i-S worth more than S$70,000.



She was named the winner shortly after Thai national Phraitoon Sanguannam, 33, dropped out.

Analiza Mokhtar from Singapore at Car 8 braving the rain on Tuesday (Oct 30) during the Mediacorp Subaru Car Challenge. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

The endurance competition, which is in its 17th year, kicked off at 1pm on Saturday at Ngee Ann Civic Plaza, with almost 400 participants.

More than 100 of them had dropped out by the end of the first day, due to the hot and humid weather.

On Tuesday, heavy rain with lightning and thunder put a temporary stop to the competition.

Analiza came close to winning in 2016, when she came in second place.

“I’m someone who never ever gives up regardless of how many attempts I need to get it done, I’ll get it done," she said after being crowned winner of the 2018 edition.

"You need to enjoy the process in order to get to your destination. I’m actually enjoying the process of the Subaru Challenge by singing because I love to sing. Just enjoy the process and never give up," she added.

Analiza would have won the car's Certificate of Entitlement (COE) as well, had she broken the record of 82 hours and 16 minutes that was set in 2014.



She did, however, beat last year's winning time of 74 hours.

In addition to the grand prize, there was also the Team Challenge where groups of up to five with the highest cumulative time can win S$1,000.

Alongside the main event, there was also the Mediacorp Charity Challenge where Mediacorp celebrities attempted to surpass each other's times to raise funds for beneficiaries of the President's Star Challenge.

