Mediacorp, Temasek Polytechnic ink partnership for students to gain media industry exposure

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp and Temasek Polytechnic signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Thursday (Jun 11) that will offer students the opportunity to gain exposure to the media industry.



The aim of the three-year partnership is to offer Temasek Polytechnic students "more in-depth training and prepare them for careers in the media industry", said Mediacorp and TP in a joint media release.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Under the partnership, Temasek Polytechnic students will be able to have internships with Mediacorp.

As interns, these students can "glean insights to the ever-changing media landscape through formalised mentorships", said the release.

The collaboration will also see customised learning journeys and talks by Mediacorp for different groups of Temasek Polytechnic students.

In these cohorts, the students will have the opportunity to work on industry projects and co-create solutions for real-life business challenges for their final-year projects.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Under this special programme, Year 2 and Year 3 students will have the chance to develop solutions in response to business challenges set by Mediacorp, and present their ideas to the company's management executives.

"Other than gaining first-hand exposure to real business situations, high performing students on this initiative can also anticipate potential internships, as well as employment with Mediacorp post-graduation," said the release.

At the same time, teams of Mediacorp employees will also work on the same challenges as part of internal innovation activities.

This would effectively bring about "a dual-solution approach that will bring fresh perspectives to existing challenges within the media industry", added the release.

On a broader level, Mediacorp will also hold careers talks and roadshows, offering detailed information for graduating students looking for guidance on career planning.

Mediacorp's CEO Tham Loke Kheng said the company was committed to doing its part to "nurture the next generation of media professionals by sharing our industry knowledge first-hand".

The partnership will also give students "opportunities to put what they have learnt into practice", added Ms Tham.

Temasek Polytechnic's principal and CEO Peter Lam said: "Our students will gain valuable real-life learning experiences, allowing them to deepen their knowledge and apply their skills through projects and internships, while also immersing in the evolving media and entertainment space."

