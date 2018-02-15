Mediacorp to broadcast Budget 2018 statement live on multiple platforms
SINGAPORE: Mediacorp will broadcast the 2018 Budget statement live on Channel NewsAsia, 938Now, channelnewsasia.com, Channel NewsAsia Facebook and Toggle.
Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat will deliver Singapore's Budget statement next Monday at 3.30pm in Parliament.
Following the Budget statement, Mediacorp will be producing the Singapore Budget Forum 2018 in four language versions, it said on Thursday (Feb 15). The forums comprise speakers from the Government, business leaders and subject matter specialists who will be exchanging views on the Budget.
The lineup of Mediacorp's coverage of the Budget 2018 statement is as follows:
ENGLISH LANGUAGE COVERAGE
Television
Monday, Feb 19, 3.30pm, Channel NewsAsia
"Live" telecast of the Budget 2018 statement delivered by Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat
Wednesday, Feb 21, 8pm to 9pm, Channel NewsAsia
Ask the Finance Minister: A special "live" programme that discusses key issues raised in the Singapore Budget 2018 with Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat
Friday, Feb 23, 8pm to 9pm, Channel NewsAsia
The Budget & You: Find out how Budget 2018 affects Singaporeans
Digital
Channel NewsAsia: http://www.channelnewsasia.com/sgbudget2018
Special reports, a live-stream of the speech and comprehensive updates on the Budget will be available on Channel NewsAsia's Budget 2018 microsite. Real-time updates will also be available on Twitter.
Channel NewsAsia's Facebook page will also carry Mr Heng's speech live.
Toggle will broadcast the speech live at https://video.toggle.sg/en/channels/toggle-live/206040 with live captions and catch-up, available globally
Radio
Monday, Feb 19, 3.30pm, 938NOW
Simulcast of the 2018 Budget statement delivered by Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat
Monday, Feb 19, 7pm, 938NOW
Budget panel discussion with Dr Gillian Koh from Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore, Mr Alan Lau from KPMG and Mr Ang Yuit from Association of Small & Medium Enterprises
Tuesday, Feb 20, 8am, 938NOW
Interview with Senior Minister of State for Law and Finance Indranee Rajah on Talkback
MANDARIN COVERAGE
Television
Thursday, Feb 23, 10.30pm to 11.30pm, Channel 8
Singapore Budget Forum 2018 with Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Trade & Industry and Ministry of National Development Koh Poh Khoon.
Radio
Monday, Feb 19, 6.30pm to 8.30pm, Capitol958FM
Singapore Budget Forum panel discussion with UOB Head of Global Economics and Market Research Jimmy Koh, Sakae Holdings Founder and Executive Chairman/President of Singapore Manufacturing Federation Douglas Foo and Executive Director of Fei Yue Family Service Centre Leng Chin Fai
Monday, Feb 20, 7.30pm to 8pm, Capitol958FM
Minister On Air for Budget Discussion with Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Trade & Industry and Ministry of National Development Koh Poh Koon
MALAY LANGUAGE COVERAGE
Television
Saturday, Feb 24, 8.30pm to 9.30pm, Suria
Singapore Budget Forum 2018 with Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli
Saturday, Mar 3, 9pm to 9.30pm, Suria (Part 1); and
Saturday, Mar 10, 9pm to 9.30pm, Suria (Part 2)
The Budget & You: Find out how Budget 2018 affects Singaporeans
Radio
Saturday, Feb 24, 8.30pm to 9.30pm, WARNA 94.2FM, Ria89.7FM
Simulcast of Budget 2018 Forum with Minister for Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli
Digital
Berita: http://berita.mediacorp.sg/
A special section with News, video clips and graphics relating to Budget 2018.
TAMIL LANGUAGE COVERAGE
Television
Sunday, Feb 25, 9pm to 10pm, Vasantham
Budget Forum 2018 with Minister for Trade and Industry S Iswaran
Saturday, Mar 2, 9pm to 9.30pm, Vasantham (Part 1); and
Saturday, Mar 9, 9pm to 9.30pm, Vasantham (Part 2)
The Budget & You: Find out how Budget 2018 affects Singaporeans
Radio
Sunday, Feb 25, 9pm to 10pm, Oli96.8FM
Simulcast of Budget 2018 Forum with Minister for Trade and Industry S Iswaran