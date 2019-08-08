Mediacorp partners beIN SPORTS to bring football and rugby action to Toggle

SINGAPORE: Sports fans in Singapore will soon be able to catch major international football action like Champions League matches, as well as the Rugby World Cup on Mediacorp's Toggle.

Mediacorp and beIN SPORTS on Thursday (Aug 8) announced a partnership to bring sports programmes to the digital video platform.

Subscribers will be able to enjoy two packages - the beIN SPORTS Pass and the Rugby World Cup Pass - on any of their devices upon activation.

The beIN SPORTS Pass offers football lovers unlimited access to live and on-demand matches from the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, La Liga, Ligue 1, MLS, and more. Subscribers can choose from different tenured plans, priced at S$9.98 per month or S$68.98 for an entire season.

Rugby fans, on the other hand, can opt for the Rugby World Cup Pass, which will screen all matches of the Rugby World Cup 2019, to be held in Japan from Sep 20 to Nov 2.

Customers who sign up from now until Aug 31 stand to enjoy an early bird price of S$68.98 (regular price S$78.98). As an added bonus, all subscribers of the Rugby World Cup Pass will receive a complimentary beIN SPORTS Pass, valid until Nov 30.

Mr Anil Nihalani, Mediacorp’s head of Digital Products and Technology, said: "We are pleased to partner with beIN SPORTS, one of the world’s leading sports networks, to bring our customers an exciting selection of premium sports content.

"In addition, Toggle users enjoy the unrivalled convenience of instant activation and access to content on the widest range of devices, all without the hassle of set-top box installation."

Mr Mike Kerr, beIN Asia Pacific's managing director, said: “I have had a great experience as a Toggle user, so I am naturally excited over our collaboration with Mediacorp to expand its sports offering.

"Toggle is one of the most popular apps in Singapore, and through our partnership, local fans now have even more choices to fuel their appetite for live football content on beIN SPORTS.

"As Toggle continues to widen its engagement and grow its user base, we are committed to delivering high-quality coverage and enhancing fans’ experience starting with the upcoming football season and Rugby World Cup 2019.”

Subscribers to the beIN SPORTS Pass and Rugby World Cup Pass who refer their friends to sign up stand a chance to win all-expenses paid trips to watch a La Liga match in Spain and the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup in Japan, respectively.

More information on the referral contests and price plans is available at toggle.sg/priceplan.