Mediacorp wins 3 awards at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2019

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp has won three awards at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2019.

The awards are for best current affairs programme or series, best infotainment programme and best theme song or title track.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Asian Academy Creative Awards, a key Singapore Media Festival event, was held on Thursday (Dec 5) and Friday at the Victoria Theatre.

Mediacorp won best current affairs programme or series for Episode one: Smuggling For Survival on Season six of Undercover Asia, which was shown on CNA.

Director Vincent Du of DuGood Productions said that the show - which highlights the plight of desperate cancer patients in China who turn to India for targeted drugs - was his first investigative piece.

"This is our first commission from CNA and we are so excited that the film has won this recognition ... I want to thank CNA for their trust," said Mr Du.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This project is a very personal one because I have relatives who struggled with getting treatment in China ... I hope our film goes some way to produce the social impact needed for change. “

Meanwhile, Why It Matters Season two Bad Pho-Mance won best infotainment programme. The show was produced by and shown on CNA, shines the spotlight on phone dependency.

Tan Yew Guan, the executive producer of the programme said that it took an "entire village" to make the programme “just right”.

“Why It Matters has always been a show that discusses important topics in a quirky yet in-depth manner with interesting visual effects," said Mr Tan.

"Our audience are not just informed, but they are also informed in a manner that tickles their mind. This programme is truly a team effort, from the story, to the camera work to visual effects. You could say it takes an entire village of people to make sure that this programme is just right.”

For the third award, Dengdai: Beijing To Moscow, which was shown on Toggle, won best theme song or title track. The theme song was produced by Misi Ke & Koffkoff by August Pictures.

“We are surprised to win the award this year because the competition is really very stiff and we are very happy to win it. I spent half a year searching for the right song and my singers did a wonderful job,” said Mr Chow Wai Thong, executive producer of August Pictures.

As one of the key events of Singapore Media Festival 2019, the Asian Academy Creative Awards celebrates the best works across 40 categories from Australia and New Zealand, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Mediacorp claimed 27 of the 40 categories for programmes shown on its free-to-air channels and its digital entertainment destination Toggle at the regional round of the Asian Academy Creative Awards in October.