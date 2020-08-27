Mediacorp becomes YouTube’s first local multi-channel network in Singapore with Bloomr.SG MCN

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp has become Singapore’s first local multi-channel network (MCN) for YouTube creators, paving the way for wider collaborative opportunities.



This venture builds upon the company’s existing Player for Publishers (PfP) programme with the leading global video-sharing platform, Mediacorp said in a media release on Thursday (Aug 27).



Previously announced in February 2019, the PfP programme provides Mediacorp’s audiences and advertisers with an enhanced product experience via a video-hosting, streaming and ad-management platform.



Mediacorp said the MCN will be branded “Bloomr.SG MCN” in a nod to its existing network Bloomr.SG, which features more than 220 hours of locally produced content.



With the expansion of its network of YouTube creators, Mediacorp said this alliance further advances its position as the largest local content creator in Singapore, while reinforcing its commitment to nurturing next-generation talent in a dynamic digital ecosystem.



This expanded partnership with YouTube also establishes Mediacorp as the first regional media network and free-to-air operator with YouTube MCN status that is part of the PfP programme.



“Its presence on YouTube will see the company solidify its status as the go-to local network for an array of aspiring, emerging and established digital creators,” said Mediacorp.



Mediacorp added that Bloomr.SG MCN aims to support close to 1,000 Singaporean content creators in production, monetisation and strengthening their presence across lucrative international markets like Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan and the United States.



By joining Bloomr.SG MCN, Mediacorp said creators will gain access to an aggregated suite of services.



These include training programmes and participation in capstone content projects, resources in the form of filming and studio support, plus potential full-time contracts and collaborations with respected regional creators and celebrities.



Meanwhile, monetisation opportunities include premium advertising, sponsorships and branded content sold by Mediacorp’s experienced commercial sales team, as well as merchandising and rights management support.



There will also be scope for social-first IP development and on-the-job capstone training in freshly commissioned content for programming across YouTube and Mediacorp’s variety of platforms.



Mediacorp said it has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with TheSmartLocal, one of Singapore’s leading independent media publishers, to create social-first content featuring creators and artistes within its network for programming across YouTube, over-the-top (OTT) media and free-to-air (FTA) platforms.



“This will support the identification of new talent, while helping established Mediacorp artistes build their social audience and reach. More details will be announced in the coming weeks,” said the company.



Mediacorp Chief Commercial and Digital Officer, Parminder Singh said the partnership with YouTube will help provide audiences with greater choice and accessibility to local content.



“The YouTube affiliation is aligned with Mediacorp’s mission to identify and incubate talent in the digital content ecosystem and create value for our customers.

"By providing content creators with exclusive opportunities and enhanced visibility via Mediacorp’s multiple platforms, we aim to foster further development in digital storytelling formats while addressing the new needs of our consumers and commercial clients with innovative advertising solutions."

YouTube’s Regional Director in Asia Pacific, Ajay Vidyasagar added that he hopes this partnership will encourage the growth of a dynamic creator community in Singapore.



“This partnership reiterates YouTube's commitment to bring people together and connect them with the content they love. Furthering our partnership with Mediacorp is an opportunity to nurture and develop local storytellers, and to showcase great home-grown content to audiences in Singapore and around the region.”