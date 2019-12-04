Dentist charged with cheating suspended from making MediSave claims for patients

SINGAPORE: A dentist from Phoenix Dental Surgery Clinic who was charged in October with making false MediSave claims and falsifying patient notes has been suspended from making further claims on behalf of his patients until criminal proceedings are concluded.

Dr Andy Joshua Warren will have his MediSave approval suspended "on an interim basis" from Dec 20, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday (Dec 4).

The MOH notice said Dr Warren had allegedly certified MediSave claims for "dental procedures that were not carried out on the dates stated in the letters of certification".

He was charged on Oct 18 for cheating and falsification of patients’ medical case notes, while he was practising at Phoenix Dental Surgery Clinic.

“MOH informed Dr Warren of our intention to suspend his MediSave approval on the same day, and thereafter considered his representations before deciding to proceed,” the authority said.

During the suspension, Dr Warren can continue to provide dental treatment as long as his registration with and his practicing certificate issued by the Singapore Dental Council remain valid, MOH said.

“However, he will not be able to make MediSave claims on behalf of his patients for dental treatment and surgical procedures.”

MOH added that it will also refer his case to the Singapore Dental Council, given the severity of the matter.

“MOH takes a serious view of false MediSave claims, and will not hesitate to take action where non-compliance is uncovered,” it added.