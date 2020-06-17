Pioneer, Merdeka Generation seniors to receive S$255 million in MediSave top-ups in July

SINGAPORE: Eligible seniors will receive a total of S$255 million in MediSave top-ups in July under the Pioneer Generation and Merdeka Generation packages, announced the Ministry of Finance (MOF) and Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday (Jun 17).

These MediSave top-ups may be used to pay for MediShield Life premiums and other MediSave-approved insurance plans, said the ministries in a news release.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The funds may also be used for medical expenses such as hospitalisation, day surgeries, and outpatient treatment bills.



The seniors will receive letters by end-June informing them of the benefits they will get. It will also give details of other benefits they are eligible for under the Pioneer or Merdeka Generation packages.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The top-ups will be credited directly into recipients’ MediSave accounts in July.



These MediSave top-ups for the Pioneer Generation and Merdeka Generation seniors are given on top of the annual top-ups for Singaporeans aged 65 and above in 2020, under the GST Voucher Scheme.



The Pioneer Generation Package was announced in 2014 to honour Singapore's pioneering generation. Singaporeans born on or earlier than Dec 31, 1949, and had attained citizenship by the end of 1986 are eligible for the package.

Pioneer Generation seniors receive between S$200 and S$800 in MediSave top-ups every year depending on the year of their birth.

The Merdeka Generation Package was announced during the 2019 Budget speech and aims to offset healthcare costs for seniors. Singaporeans born between Jan 1, 1950, and Dec 31, 1959, and had attained citizenship by the end of 1996 are eligible for the package.



Merdeka Generation seniors receive an annual MediSave top-up of S$200 for five years between 2019 and 2023.

More details on the Pioneer Generation Package can be found at www.pioneers.sg, and additional information on the Merdeka Generation Package can be found at www.merdekageneration.sg.

