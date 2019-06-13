S$270 million in MediSave top-ups for eligible seniors in July

SINGAPORE: Eligible seniors will receive a total of S$270 million in MediSave top-ups in July under the Pioneer Generation and Merdeka Generation packages, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced on Thursday (Jun 13).

These MediSave top-ups may be used to pay for MediShield Life premiums and other MediSave-approved insurance plans, the ministries said in a press release. The funds may also be used for hospitalisation, day surgery and approved outpatient treatment bills.

Seniors eligible for the Merdeka Generation Package would have received letters informing them of the benefits they will receive.

Pioneer Generation seniors will receive their letters in the coming week. These letters will include information on their MediSave top-ups for this year and other benefits.



The Pioneer Generation Package was announced in 2014 to honour Singapore's pioneering generation. Singaporeans born on or earlier than Dec 31, 1949, and had attained citizenship by the end of 1986 are eligible for the package.

Pioneer Generation seniors receive between S$200 and S$800 in MediSave top-ups every year depending on the year of their birth.

The Merdeka Generation Package was announced during this year's Budget speech and aims to offset healthcare costs for seniors. Singaporeans born between Jan 1, 1950, and Dec 31, 1959, and had attained citizenship by the end of 1996 are eligible for the package.



Merdeka Generation seniors receive an annual MediSave top-up of S$200 for five years between 2019 and 2023.

MediSave top-ups for the Pioneer Generation and Merdeka Generation seniors are given in addition to the top-ups disbursed to Singaporeans aged 65 and above this year under the GST Voucher scheme.

More details on the Pioneer Generation Package can be found at www.pioneers.sg, and additional information on the Merdeka Generation Package can be found at www.merdekageneration.sg.

